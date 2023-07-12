Home / Cities / Pune News / PMPML returns to ‘Pravasi Din’ initiative

PMPML returns to ‘Pravasi Din’ initiative

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 12, 2023 01:15 AM IST

PMPML will resume its ‘Pravasi Din’ initiative to be held on the second and fourth Friday of every month

PUNE: Starting this month, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is resuming its ‘Pravasi Din’ initiative to be held on the second and fourth Friday of every month from 3 to 5 pm in the afternoon. The aim of the initiative is to understand and address the problems faced by commuters while travelling in public transport buses. Complaints raised by passengers will be heard and actioned through this initiative.

PMPML will resume its ‘Pravasi Din’ initiative to be held on the second and fourth Friday of every month. (HT)
According to newly-appointed chairman and managing director (CMD) of PMPML, Sachindra Pratap Singh, the idea behind ‘Pravasi Din’ is to eliminate errors in the bus service and get valuable feedback (guidance) from the passengers. Commuters who are unable to visit the bus depots at the appointed time can send in their complaints/feedback to the PMPML.

The PMPML had started a similar initiative a few years ago which had got good response from commuters but the programme had to be discontinued due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

