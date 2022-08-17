Pune police arrest 3 bike lifters, 25 motorcycles recovered

The Pimpri-Chicnhwad police have arrested three persons in a connection with motorcycle theft, said officials on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Ashok Madhukar Sonawane, resident of Parner; Farook Ansar Pathan resident of Chakan and Yogesh Prakash Vatambe resident of Balajinagar were arrested from Chakan on August 13.

During night patrolling, police officer Prasanna Jarad and his team received a tip-off from an informer about the thieves coming Chakan. Accordingly, a trap was arrested, and police arrested Sonawane, said officials.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Sonawane has stolen 19 motorcycles from Chakan and the involvement of two others came to light. Complaints against them were already registered at Chakan police station.

The police have recovered 25 motorcycles worth ₹12.50 lakh and identification of 12 more vehicles is underway.

According to officials, 13 motorcycles theft cases have been registered in Chakan, Nigadi, Shikrapur stations and one in Kotwali police station in Ahmednagar district.