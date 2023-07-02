Hadapsar police arrest six, apprehend four juveniles in robbery cases

PUNE The Hadapsar police have arrested six persons owing affiliations to gangs and have been found to have been involved in four robbery cases. Four juvenile offenders have also been apprehended, said police. Kendale confessed to being involved in chain thefts in Hadapsar, Pune airport area, along with Amol Bhaskar Shelar of Mukindpur, Nevasa, and wanted suspect Amar Chiru Kamble. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Arvind Gokule, Hadapsar police station incharge, said that the accused will be prosecuted under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for their involvement in serious crimes related to forced thefts and robberies.

On June 20, Prabhati Papat Javale, 74, was returning from a walk in the Manjari Budruk area, when a man snatched her gold necklace. The police, after reviewing over 450 CCTV footage, successfully tracked down the suspects.

Police constables Bhagwan Hambarde and Anirudh Sonwane received a tip-off that the suspected culprits were staying in Mangalwar Peth. Accused Swapnil Ishwar Kendale, 30, from Sambhajinagar Newasa was apprehended.

Kendale confessed to being involved in chain thefts in Hadapsar, Pune airport area, along with Amol Bhaskar Shelar of Mukindpur, Nevasa, and wanted suspect Amar Chiru Kamble.

Vijay Ramakrishna Dedgaonkar, 63, was arrested for buying stolen jewellery in Kolhar in Ahmednagar district.

Additionally, two vehicle thieves, Atharva Pradeep Shendge, 18, from Parvati Darshan and Pranav Shankar Dhaware, 18, from Shivtejnagar Upper Indiranagar, were apprehended.

On June 27, they stole a motorcycle after stabbing its owner with a knife. The police seized two mobile phones, two motorcycles, and two scooters worth ₹2.5 lakh from the suspects.

The action against the suspects was conducted under the guidance of police commissioner Retesh Kumaar, joint police commissioner Sandeep Karnik, additional commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma and deputy commissioner of police (zone 5) Vikrant Deshmukh and ACP (Hadapsar division) Ashwini Rakh.

