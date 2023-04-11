Two arrested in attack on BBA student in Koregaon Park

PUNE: Police further informed that later a group of four people assaulted the victim by using an iron rod. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pune Police have arrested two persons in connection with an attack on a 19-year-old BBA student at a popular pub in Koregaon Park.

According to officials from Mundhwa police station, the incident was reported on April 2, and police arrested accused Saurabh Jadhav and Kishore Mune while searching for other accused Ritesh Nimhan and Shantanu Marathe.

According to the police, the victim, Aaryan Datta, is a BBA student who went to a pub in Koregaon Park with a friend. He got into heated arguments with bouncers, who allegedly assaulted him.

Police further informed that later a group of four people assaulted the victim by using an iron rod.

Arnav Datta, brother of the victim, said that one of the accused punched the victim on the nose, causing profuse bleeding. Another member of the group attempted to stab Aryan with an iron bar, but he managed to dodge the attack. They also tried to strike him with the rod on his head, but Aryan ducked again and ran towards the main road. His friends were with him but were not attacked.

Later, the victim sought assistance from a rickshaw driver to flee, and the driver agreed to drive him across the Kalyani Nagar bridge. The assailants, however, pursued them in a car, intercepted the rickshaw, pushed Aryan into their car, and threatened him, saying, “We won’t leave you alive and this is your last day.”

Datta’s friends arrived on the scene and rushed him to the hospital after the incident. Datta’s nose is fractured, and he has suffered 13 stitches on his face.

Police sub-inspector Sameer Karpe of the Mundhwa police station said, “Accused and victims know each other, and the attack is a fallout of the old rivalry. As of now, we have arrested two accused and a search of the remaining is going on.’’

However, Datta’s father Rohit Datta refuted the claims and told him that this is not the outcome of the old rivalry.

“Accused are goons and tried to kidnap and kill my son without any reason,” he said.

He further alleged that they had done the same with 2-3 boys previously.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 326 (grievous hurt), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit crime) and further investigation is going on.