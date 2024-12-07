Pune police bust gang of burglars, four arrested

Police have arrested four members of a gang allegedly responsible for numerous house break-ins and robberies at various mobile shops across the city. Accused were produced in the court on Friday and granted police custody till December 9. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Shahrukh Khatib, 24, from Kondhwa; Shamim Hasan Sheikh, 24; Sarfaraz Pasha Sheikh, 22; and Azim Babalu Sheikh, 20, from Bhavani Peth.

According to the police, the suspects on Tuesday targeted a mobile shop in Camp area during the late night hours and stole 10 mobile phones worth ₹44,000. Based on CCTV footage clues, the four accused were nabbed on Thursday. Prime accused Shahrukh Khatib has a criminal record and was previously involved in five house break-ins. Police recovered the stolen mobile handsets from the accused.

Accused were produced in the court on Friday and granted police custody till December 9. Police suspect that the suspects might have been involved in house break-in cases reported in Khadak, Lashkar, Samarth and Swargate areas.

Lashkar Police Station has filed a case under Sections 305, 331(2), 331(4), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).