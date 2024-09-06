Pune Porsche hit-and-run case: Police confirm questioning NCP MLA Sunil Tingre

On May 19 this year, a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a luxury car that crashed a bike killing two young riders in Kalyaninagar. Immediately after the accident, it is alleged that MLA Tingre rushed to the police station to save the juvenile. It is also alleged that Tingre was trying to influence the probe by using his political clout.
Recently deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in his public speech revealed that Sunil Tingre was questioned by the police. “Sunil (Tingre) faced an inquiry for three to four hours, during which he clearly explained that he had no connection to the case. Despite this, some people are trying to frame him in this case,” said Pawar.