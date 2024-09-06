Pune Porsche hit-and-run case: Police confirm questioning NCP MLA Sunil Tingre

Pune city police on Friday confirmed that they had questioned National Congress Party (NCP) MLA Sunil Tingre, for his alleged role in the Porsche car accident case. Recently deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in his public speech revealed that Sunil Tingre was questioned by the police.

On Friday, Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “Yes we have conducted an enquiry of all directly or indirectly associated with the Porsche car case including MLA Sunil Tingre.’’

On May 19 this year, a 17-year-old juvenile was driving a luxury car that crashed a bike killing two young riders in Kalyaninagar. Immediately after the accident, it is alleged that MLA Tingre rushed to the police station to save the juvenile. It is also alleged that Tingre was trying to influence the probe by using his political clout.

However, MLA Tingre refused these allegations.

Recently deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in his public speech revealed that Sunil Tingre was questioned by the police. “Sunil (Tingre) faced an inquiry for three to four hours, during which he clearly explained that he had no connection to the case. Despite this, some people are trying to frame him in this case,” said Pawar.