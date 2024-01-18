Pune police crack prostitution racket in Vimannagar; 3 rescued

PUNE: In a major crackdown against the illegal prostitution rackets in the city, police rescued a Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek girls from a hotel in the city. In a major crackdown against illegal prostitution rackets in the city, Pune police rescued a Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek girls from a hotel. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials from the social security cell of the Pune city police got information about an illegal prostitution racket running from a well-known hotel in the Vimannagar area. Acting on the information, police have laid a trap and raided the hotel premises.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Posing as a potential customer, the police initiated contact with the agent through WhatsApp, discovering that the services were being offered at a rate of ₹15,000 per hour. The revelations prompted the police authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators.

During the trap, police rescued a well-known Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek girls.

Police said they have booked agents Rohit and Irfan alias Rahul Madan.

A case has been registered against at the Vimannagar police station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA). The charges include facilitating and promoting prostitution through an online platform. The accused were operating an extensive online prostitution network beyond Pune.