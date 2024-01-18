close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Pune police crack prostitution racket in Vimannagar; 3 rescued

Pune police crack prostitution racket in Vimannagar; 3 rescued

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2024 08:42 AM IST

In a major crackdown against illegal prostitution rackets in the city, Pune police rescued a Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek girls from a hotel

PUNE: In a major crackdown against the illegal prostitution rackets in the city, police rescued a Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek girls from a hotel in the city.

In a major crackdown against illegal prostitution rackets in the city, Pune police rescued a Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek girls from a hotel. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
In a major crackdown against illegal prostitution rackets in the city, Pune police rescued a Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek girls from a hotel. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Officials from the social security cell of the Pune city police got information about an illegal prostitution racket running from a well-known hotel in the Vimannagar area. Acting on the information, police have laid a trap and raided the hotel premises.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Posing as a potential customer, the police initiated contact with the agent through WhatsApp, discovering that the services were being offered at a rate of 15,000 per hour. The revelations prompted the police authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators.

During the trap, police rescued a well-known Rajasthani actress and two Uzbek girls.

Police said they have booked agents Rohit and Irfan alias Rahul Madan.

A case has been registered against at the Vimannagar police station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (ITPA). The charges include facilitating and promoting prostitution through an online platform. The accused were operating an extensive online prostitution network beyond Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On