Pune police foil dacoity bid, nine arrested

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 05, 2023 11:34 PM IST

According to Deccan police, they received a tip-off regarding some persons with weapons who gathered at the riverbed and planning a robbery at a petrol pump in Deccan area

Pune city police on Tuesday night foiled a dacoity bid and arrested nine persons from Deccan area, said officials on Wednesday.

The police seized koyta, chilli powder, knife, rope and other materials, said officials. (HT PHOTO)
The police seized koyta, chilli powder, knife, rope and other materials, said officials. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Ram Vilas Lokhande (23), Sunil Kambale (20), Gautam Bansode (29), Rohan Gaikwad (19), Ashru Gawali (19), Rohit Kambale (19), Kiran Khetri (20), Omkar Nanaware (21), and Shyam Lokhande (20).

According to Deccan police, they received a tip-off regarding some persons with weapons who gathered at the riverbed and planning a robbery at a petrol pump in Deccan area. A team from Shivajinagar and Deccan police stations laid a trap near Sambhaji Park and arrested nine persons.

The police seized koyta, chilli powder, knife, rope and other materials, said officials.

Vipin Hasabnis, senior police inspector at Deccan police station said, “Two of the accused are students of Garware College and were creating terror among other students by using koyta. Hence, the police on Wednesday morning took the two accused to Garware College and conducted a parade, in order to minimise the terror among students.”

Police have also asked college authorities to install metal detectors at each gate so that no one can carry weapons inside the campus.

A case under IPC section 399 has been registered.

