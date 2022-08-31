Pune police intensify nakabandi to curb rise in crime
With chain-snatchers continuing their reign of terror in the city, the police have taken extra steps to curb these offenders. Following a spate of chain and mobile snatching incidents, the police will now intensify nakabandi operations, especially in the morning hours, when most of these incidents take place.
Nakabandi will be in Yerawada, Camp, Swargate, Kothrud, Wadgaonsheri, Hadapsar and Kondhwa areas.
According to Pune police, most of the incidents occur when residents go out for a morning walk. Senior citizens and women are targets. In July 2022, there were 80 mobile thefts, 31 chain snatching and 136 two-wheeler thefts that have put a serious question mark over safety of citizens especially senior citizens.
On August 27, a 26-year-old woman fell victim to a mobile theft, when the accused. who were on a two-wheeler snatched her phone worth ₹16,000 at Tambdi Jogeshwari. On the same day, a 59-year-old woman was robbed of her gold ornaments worth ₹2.40 lakh while she was taking a walk near Shaniwar Wada.
Citizens pointed out that secluded and isolated spots where lone citizens tend to take morning walks have been targeted for mobile thefts and chain snatching. Some women even sustained minor injuries when they rebuffed the thieves during the attack. Police have issued an advisory that senior citizens must take due care when they step out for walks and older women must keep their gold ornaments home before they go out for a walk.
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has directed the crime branch and local police stations to conduct early morning and evening patrolling
DCP (crime) Sriniwar Ghadge said, “It has been observed and reported that thieves are targeting senior citizens and women on morning walks. Nakabandi operations during mornings and patrolling during evenings by the police and crime branch officials is underway and we are sure that the incidents would be curbed and arrests will be made.”
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
