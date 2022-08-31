Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police intensify nakabandi to curb rise in crime

Published on Aug 31, 2022 12:22 AM IST

With chain-snatchers continuing their reign of terror in the city, the police have taken extra steps to curb these offenders

ByNadeem Inamdar

With chain-snatchers continuing their reign of terror in the city, the police have taken extra steps to curb these offenders. Following a spate of chain and mobile snatching incidents, the police will now intensify nakabandi operations, especially in the morning hours, when most of these incidents take place.

Nakabandi will be in Yerawada, Camp, Swargate, Kothrud, Wadgaonsheri, Hadapsar and Kondhwa areas.

According to Pune police, most of the incidents occur when residents go out for a morning walk. Senior citizens and women are targets. In July 2022, there were 80 mobile thefts, 31 chain snatching and 136 two-wheeler thefts that have put a serious question mark over safety of citizens especially senior citizens.

On August 27, a 26-year-old woman fell victim to a mobile theft, when the accused. who were on a two-wheeler snatched her phone worth 16,000 at Tambdi Jogeshwari. On the same day, a 59-year-old woman was robbed of her gold ornaments worth 2.40 lakh while she was taking a walk near Shaniwar Wada.

Citizens pointed out that secluded and isolated spots where lone citizens tend to take morning walks have been targeted for mobile thefts and chain snatching. Some women even sustained minor injuries when they rebuffed the thieves during the attack. Police have issued an advisory that senior citizens must take due care when they step out for walks and older women must keep their gold ornaments home before they go out for a walk.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta has directed the crime branch and local police stations to conduct early morning and evening patrolling

DCP (crime) Sriniwar Ghadge said, “It has been observed and reported that thieves are targeting senior citizens and women on morning walks. Nakabandi operations during mornings and patrolling during evenings by the police and crime branch officials is underway and we are sure that the incidents would be curbed and arrests will be made.”

