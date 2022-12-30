Pune police nab Koyta gang member, book 2 after attack at Sinhagad Road

The Hadapsar Police have arrested a member of the dreaded Koyta Gang and booked two others under the attempt to murder section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after their involvement in the brutal attack with a chopper on a twenty-year-old youth came to light on Monday night.

The FIR in the case was lodged the next day and the arrests were made on Thursday night. The victim identified as Vijay Sonar, lodged a case with the Hadapsar Police Station after Vinod Bachinchode was arrested. His accomplice, Siddhu Bachinchode too has been booked while two others have been named in the FIR, police said. The crime took place near the bridge of Kamte Mala on Monday night.

According to cops, the accused and the victim had a fight four days prior, and the attack on Monday was carried out in retaliation. The attackers cornered the victim while he was answering nature’s call, and the prime accused attacked him with a chopper. The youths then waved Koytas in the air, spreading fear among the residents, according to police.

Arvind Gokule, in charge of Hadapsar Police station, stated, “We have taken serious action against the Koyta gang and a zero-tolerance policy has been implemented to put an end to the menace.”

The Koyta gang menace in Hadapsar had enraged residents, who marched to the police station demanding the safety and security of the area’s residents from the gang’s notorious criminal elements. Former deputy CM Ajit Pawar also raised the issue in the assembly, drawing the government’s attention to the threat and demanding strict action.

Four members of a gang were arrested last month after attempting to murder a college student and three others inside the Brahma Majestic Society on NIBM Road.