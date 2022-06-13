Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune police raid gambling den in Mangalwar peth, 36 booked
pune news

Pune police raid gambling den in Mangalwar peth, 36 booked

PUNE Continuing with the crackdown on illegal business establishments in the city, the Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch raided an illegal gambling den inside the parking lot of Om Shanti Apartments building in Mangalwar peth on Saturday
Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch raided an illegal gambling den inside the parking lot of Om Shanti Apartments building in Mangalwar peth on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch raided an illegal gambling den inside the parking lot of Om Shanti Apartments building in Mangalwar peth on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Continuing with the crackdown on illegal business establishments in the city, the Social Security Cell (SSC) of Pune crime branch raided an illegal gambling den inside the parking lot of Om Shanti Apartments building in Mangalwar peth on Saturday.

The officials booked 36 persons under the relevant sections of the anti-gambling act and seized cash estimated to be worth 6.80 lakh during the raid.

The police have arrested the den operator identified as Bhimashankar alias Appa Irappa Kumbhar (68), a resident of new Nana peth. Probe has been ordered to find out five more of his accomplices who are currently absconding.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused at Samartha police Station in this regard. Social Security Cell (SSC) incharge police inspector Rajesh Puranik said that the action was taken with the objective of reducing illegal gambling den operations across the city. A few days ago, SSC sleuths had raided some illegal gambling dens as part of their drive against rising criminal activities in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out