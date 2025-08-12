Pune Police registers FIR after Bombay HC rap in road rage assault case

Six men have been booked for attempted murder for allegedly assaulting and hurling religious slurs at three brothers in April, after the Bombay high court slammed the Pune Police for inaction and directed registration of a case within 48 hours. Sayyed alleged police refused to register a case despite repeated requests, prompting him to approach the high court. (HT FILE)

The complainant, Shohaib Sayyed, alleged that they were beaten up when he stopped to help a woman alighting from an auto-rickshaw on April 27. He alleged that one of the accused, Harsh Keswani, first approached him and honked. Sayyed said he asked him to wait, sparking a heated exchange. Keswani allegedly hurled slurs and assaulted him before fleeing, only to return with other assailants. The six attacked Sayyed and his brothers, Shahid and Avez, with stones and made death threats.

Sayyed alleged police refused to register a case despite repeated requests, prompting him to approach the high court.

Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said a show-cause notice will be issued to the concerned inspector over the alleged inaction. “We are committed to abiding by the high court’s directions and ensuring due process,” he said.

Harsh Keswani, Karan Keswani, Girish Keswani, Bharat Keswani, and their two unidentified associates were on August 6 booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118(1) and 115(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (assault or use of criminal force), 351(2) (criminal force), 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 190 (joining unlawful assembly knowing it is unlawful), 191(1) (rioting), and 191(2) (rioting with deadly weapon).