Pune police seek additional CP, two cyber police stations

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 08, 2025 07:12 AM IST

The city police commissionerate has sent a proposal to the state government to sanction the post of an additional commissioner of police (ACP) and six new deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). The police administration has cited the rising population, frequent traffic congestion and increasing crime rates in the city and the need for additional personnel to tackle it effectively. Additionally, to combat a significant rise in cybercrimes, the establishment of two dedicated cyber police stations has also been proposed.  

The police administration has cited the rising population, frequent traffic congestion and increasing crime rates in the city and the need for additional personnel to tackle it effectively. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The current police leadership has been facing issues related to managing law and order, crime control and traffic regulation with its current workforce.  

According to senior police officials, after approval from the home department, the new appointments will boost policing and strengthen the law-and-order situation in the city.  

The city police department has additionally sent a proposal to the home department to establish two new cyber police stations—one for Pune’s eastern division and one for the western division.  

Commenting on the development, additional CP ( Admin) Arvind Chawariya said, “The proposal has been sent recently and it has been planned well in advance. The new posts once sanctioned will boost the policing abilities of the city police and result in quicker delivery of police services to all the citizens.”

