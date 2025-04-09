Pune police seek expert medical opinion in pregnant woman death case 

Pune Police approached Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) and BJ Medical College (BJMC) to seek expert medical opinion in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman who was allegedly denied treatment at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. The woman later passed away on March 31 at Manipal Hospital, the officials said. The committee, in its report, held the DMH guilty of violating norms that prohibit charitable trust hospitals from demanding advance payments in emergency cases. (HT)

The five-member committee, constituted by the public health department, had submitted its preliminary findings to the Pune police commissioner on 5 April, recommending further action. The committee, in its report, held the DMH guilty of violating norms that prohibit charitable trust hospitals from demanding advance payments in emergency cases. Besides, another enquiry by a committee appointed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is also conducting a parallel inquiry.

According to officials, the report by the committee headed by the joint charity commissioner and the report of the Maternal Death Audit Committee of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be presented during the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday evening or Wednesday. After reviewing the findings and details in these reports, the state government will take further action against the DMH.

Confirming the development, Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH, said the request from the Pune Police to investigate the case has been received.

“A four-member experts’ committee panel will be set up to investigate the case. The panel will include the Medical Superintendent of SGH and head of departments-- Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Forensic Medicine. If required, other experts will be involved in the panel,” Jadhav said.

To establish the sequence of events and determine whether medical negligence played a role in the woman’s death, Cops have now requested the expert panel to review the case. The panel is expected to analyse the deceased woman’s medical records, treatment history, and cause of death.

A senior police officer stated, “We are taking this matter seriously. The expert opinion will help us understand whether there was any lapse in medical care that contributed to the unfortunate demise of the patient.”