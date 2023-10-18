News / Cities / Pune News / Pune Police to seek custody of Lalit Patil next week

Pune Police to seek custody of Lalit Patil next week

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 18, 2023 10:40 PM IST

In a significant development, Pune police are preparing to seek the custody of Lalit Patil, a drug kingpin, who was apprehended by the Mumbai Police in a Sakinaka drug case. The move is anticipated to occur next week following a thorough inquiry by the Mumbai Police.

With Patil’s arrest, and the inter-state probe that preceded it, police have busted a gang of drug makers and sellers who sold contraband after manufacturing it in a factory camouflaged as a pharmaceutical unit in Nashik. (HT FILE PHOTO)
On Tuesday late night, Mumbai Police arrested Patil, 34, from between Bengaluru and Chennai cities in connection with a drug case registered at Sakinaka police station in Mumbai.

Speaking on Patil’s arrest, Retesh Kumaar, Pune city police commissioner, said, “Patil was arrested in connection with a case registered with Mumbai police. After an investigation by Mumbai Police, probably next week will apply to get his custody for interrogation related drug case registered in Pune.’’

With Patil’s arrest, and the inter-state probe that preceded it, police have busted a gang of drug makers and sellers who sold contraband after manufacturing it in a factory camouflaged as a pharmaceutical unit in Nashik.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday produced Patil in court and the court granted him police custody till Monday.

Patil, an undertrial prisoner serving imprisonment at Yerawada Jail, was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment of tuberculosis and hernia. However, on October 2, Patil managed to flee from the hospital.

Sources close to the matter have disclosed that the Pune police have been closely monitoring the progress of the Mumbai Police’s inquiry.

A senior police official, requesting anonymity, said, “The Mumbai Police have made significant headway in their investigation, and we anticipate that their findings will be crucial in building a strong case against Patil.”

The upcoming request for custody is part of a coordinated effort between Pune and Mumbai police, aimed at unravelling the extensive drug network allegedly operated by Patil.

