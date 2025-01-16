Pune police to take action against late-night birthday celebrations in public places

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has issued strict orders to take action against individuals bursting firecrackers late at night to celebrate birthdays following numerous complaints from citizens and legal professionals, officials said on Thursday. The directive comes in response to grievances that the police are not adequately addressing the disturbance caused by late-night birthday celebrations in public places, including on roads and at chowks. As the Pune police ramp us patrolling and enforcement, citizens hope that these measures will put an end to this growing nuisance. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

There is a growing trend of celebrating birthdays in public places in Pune with area residents reporting enduring such disturbance two to three times a week. Groups of 15 to 25 youths gather near the homes of those celebrating their birthday, cut cakes, burst firecrackers often late at night and create considerable noise, disrupting the peace in residential areas. Many citizens have voiced frustration over this growing nuisance. Complaints to the police helpline (112) often go unanswered or result in superficial action, with officers merely dispersing the crowd sans further penalties.

Citizens speak out

A resident from Sahakarnagar, speaking anonymously, said, “Most of these youths come from the nearby slums to our area. If we question them, they threaten us. Even after filing complaints, no significant action is taken.”

Another resident recounted a frustrating experience. “I raised my voice against a late-night celebration, and the police came to disperse the group. However, as soon as the police left, the group returned within five minutes, burst more firecrackers, and made even louder noise. This behaviour has become routine because the police fail to enforce strict measures,” he said.

Advocates and citizens raise concerns

Advocate Vikas Shinde said, “Almost all parts of the city are experiencing this problem. Groups of youths, often from outside the locality, gather at chowks late at night to celebrate birthdays. They burst firecrackers, create noise, and disturb the residents. Despite complaints, police either ignore the calls or visit the spot without taking strict action, allowing these incidents to increase day by day.”

Other advocates, including Anil Jadhav, Rahul Sapkal, Ganesh Mane, Ashwini Newase, Dhananjay Galande, and Muskan Nadaf, echoed similar concerns in a formal letter addressed to the Pune police commissioner and Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner. The letter criticised the police for neglecting these incidents, stating, “Although considered a minor offence, these activities severely impact society. They disturb citizens, encourage loitering at night, and often lead to altercations, vandalism, and even criminal activities.”

Following the police commissioner’s orders, additional police inspector S S Nikam from Sinhagad Road area confirmed that there will now be police patrolling to address such activities. “If we find groups bursting firecrackers late at night and causing disturbance, strict action will be taken against them,” Nikam said.

As the Pune police ramp us patrolling and enforcement, citizens hope that these measures will put an end to this growing nuisance.