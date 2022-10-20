Pune police van gets stuck under height barrier, cops cut and remove it

PUNE: A police van got stuck under a height restriction barrier at Koregaon Park (KP) on Wednesday morning. The barrier was later removed using cutter, said Koregaon Park police station officials.

“We rushed to the spot after getting the alert and cleared the stuck vehicle and traffic was resumed,” said a traffic police official.

According to the police, the van’s roof was damaged and tyres were deflated to allow the vehicle to pass through the barrier.

Police removed the barrier using cutters, on Wednesday. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

Vinayak Vetal, senior inspector, KP police station, said, “The driver of the van misjudged the barrier’s height. We plan to install a taller barrier at the spot.”

Residents have blamed the police for putting up a barrier at a “low” height and later removing it after its van got stuck.

“The Koregaon Park is an important junction that sees a lot of traffic. The police van getting stuck only added to the traffic mess,” Anita Desai, one of the commuters, said.

Amol Sardeshmukh, a daily commuter on the road, said, “For their mistake they have now removed the barrier. The barrier was placed to restrict entry of heavy vehicles.”