Pune Porsche accident: Prosecution informs special court that state is ready for time bound trial in case

Special public prosecutor Advocate Shishir Hiray, on Monday, submitted a request before the special court that the state government is prepared for a time-bound trial to expedite the trial against the nine accused in the Porsche crash case. Techies Aneesh Awadhiya, 24, and Ashwini Koshta, 24, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car driven by the teenager in Kalyaninagar on May 19, 2024. (HT FILE)

The accused teenager’s parents, two doctors and a mortuary staffer of Sassoon General Hospital, two middlemen including the father of a minor co-passenger of the Porsche car and a businessman, who had allegedly provided blood samples to be swapped at the Sassoon hospital, are the total nine accused in the case.

The first set of accused have been booked for offences related to hatching a conspiracy to manipulate the blood sample tests of the minor driver and two minors who were with him in the car.

As of date the trial against the teenage car driver is pending before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), the nine co-accused are lodged in Yerawada Central prison after being remanded in judicial custody.

Hiray said, “The prosecution has filed a plea asking the court to finalise the framing of charges against the nine accused aimed at completing the trial in a time-bound manner. We have submitted draft charges against the two additional accused who were arrested on August 19 after the first charge sheet was filed on July 26.

“A supplementary chargesheet was filed against these two on November 15. The draft charges filed against the duo would be merged with the charges filed against the earlier seven accused to begin the trial,” he said.

Techies Aneesh Awadhiya, 24, and Ashwini Koshta, 24, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car driven by the teenager in Kalyaninagar on May 19, 2024.

The draft charge has been filed before special judge UM Mudholkar under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304, 279, 338, 337, 427, 120 (b), 201, 213, 214,466, 467, 468, 471, 109 and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and Prevention of Corruption Act.