Pune Porsche deaths: 48 hours on and police yet to receive minor’s blood reports

The Pune police on Monday confirmed that preliminary medical examination of the 17-year-old who was driving the Porsche that killed two techies at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning has come negative. Senior officials are awaiting the blood test report asserting that there is enough evidence to prove that the minor consumed alcohol before driving the car that caused the fatal accident. The 17-year-old is the son of a prominent real estate developer from the city whose Porsche was running without a registration number. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, they were yet to receive the “blood test” report in connection with the accidental death of two engineers.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (eastern region), said, “The preliminary medical examination does not show any trace of alcohol as the test was conducted after the FIR was filed. However, the blood test report is expected during the next few days.”

Another official requesting anonymity said that the police have many evidence that show that the accused consumed alcohol before driving the luxury car. “We have already invoked relevant charges against the said restaurant owners for serving liquor to minor,” he said.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “Police are taking every possible test to make the case watertight and, therefore, have sent blood samples of the minor to two labs, including Sassoon General Hospital. We are also conducting DNA test for forensic analysis.”

According to the Yerawada police station officials, following the arrest of the minor, blood samples were taken for forensic analysis to determine presence of alcohol in the body.

The accused, son of a prominent real estate developer who has constructed many big projects in Pune, was found driving the car without a registration number. Driving under alcohol or drug influence is illegal under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, Section 185. The permissible alcohol limit in India is set at 0.03% per 100ml of blood which means detection of more than 30mg of alcohol or drugs in a sample of 100 ml blood is considered a punishable offence by the Indian law, according to the police.