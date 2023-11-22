Pune railway division, MSRTC witness heavy rush of pax during Diwali holidays

Since the beginning of this month, there has been a heavy rush of passengers travelling all across the country and across Maharashtra from Pune due to the festive season. While 28.2 lakh passengers travelled from the Pune railway division, 1.88 lakh passengers travelled from the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). There was a heavy rush of passengers at all 14 MSRTC bus depots, state transport (ST) stands, and Pune railway station and other major stations in the Pune railway division. Apart from the MSRTC buses, many private operators saw a huge rush of passengers on the eve of Diwali. (HT PHOTO)

As per the information shared by the Pune railway division, a total 28.2 lakh passengers travelled across the country from the Pune railway division between November 1 and 20 this year. Whereas a total ₨60.69 crores in revenue was collected by the railway. A total 22 special trains with 260 additional trips were provided from the Pune railway division to various destinations during the Diwali period.

At ₹ 23.23 crore with and without concessions, the MSRTC Pune division generated the highest revenue in Maharashtra during the Diwali period from November 9 to 20 whereas a total 1.88 lakh passengers travelled from all 14 ST stands in the Pune division.

Kailash Patil, divisional controller, MSRTC Pune, said, “There was a very good response to the ST bus services by passengers during the Diwali period this year, and we had done planning for all the depots across the division. We reduced the waiting time of passengers from two to three hours till last year to below one hour this year.”

Pune rail division PRO and divisional commercial manager, Ramdas Bhise, said, “For the railway passengers travelling by trains from the Pune railway division, an additional 22 special trains were provided to various destinations to clear the extra rush of the Diwali period in the last two weeks. Overall, we got a good response from passengers and good revenue generation was also achieved this year by the railways.”