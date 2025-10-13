Pune railway station gets 200 new benches to ease pax waiting woes

Over the past few months, passengers travelling from Pune railway station have repeatedly complained about the lack of seating space, forcing many to stand for long hours or sit on the station/platform floor while waiting for trains. The issue has been highlighted several times by Hindustan Times. Responding to these growing concerns, the Pune railway administration has now put up 200 new benches across the station in a major relief for passengers, especially senior citizens, women and children ahead of the Diwali rush. The Pune railway division has put up sturdy and durable iron benches at high-traffic points of the station including waiting areas, platforms and entry areas to accommodate a larger number of passengers at any given time. (HT)

A senior railway official informed that around 50 heavy-duty iron benches were initially placed as part of the first phase of the project. Riding on its success, the administration has now expanded the initiative with the station being able to seat nearly 200 passengers comfortably. “We noticed that passengers faced inconvenience during busy hours, especially during evenings and weekends. The new benches will help ease this situation and provide comfort while waiting for trains. Our goal is to continuously enhance the passenger experience at Pune station,” the official said.

Meanwhile, passengers have welcomed the move. Ramesh Bhosale, a daily commuter who travels between Pune and Solapur, expressed his satisfaction with the new arrangement. He said, “Earlier, finding a place to sit at Pune station was nearly impossible during peak hours. People used to sit on the floor, on stairs, or even lean against walls for hours. Now, the situation has improved drastically. These new benches have made waiting much more comfortable, especially for elders and families with children. The station looks cleaner and more organised too. It’s good to see that the railway authorities have finally paid attention to something that affects thousands of passengers every day.”