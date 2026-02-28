Pune railway station sets up holding zone for Holi rush

Ahead of Holi every year, a large number of passengers head to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, leading to heavy congestion at Pune railway station. To manage the surge of passengers travelling to the northern states, the Indian Railways administration has implemented special crowd-control measures at Pune railway station from Thursday, February 26, 2026. Chief among these is the setting up of a dedicated holding zone within the station premises to prevent stampede-like situations and ensure passenger safety, given that several special trains have been introduced to accommodate the festive rush. Dedicated holding zone has be set up on the Pune railway station premises to manage the surge of passengers travelling to the northern states. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

According to the information shared by the Pune railway administration, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed entry onto platforms, while others will be required to wait in the designated holding area. The measure is aimed at preventing overcrowding on platforms, wherein passengers often struggle to board or alight from trains due to the excessive rush. Additional personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), private security guards and senior officials have been deployed to oversee operations and maintain order. Trains bound for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal typically witness the highest footfalls during this period, and a queue management system will be implemented on platform number 1 for passengers of these trains.

The holding zone has been created behind the state transport bus stand within the station premises, adjacent to the VIP room, to handle excess crowds efficiently. Basic amenities such as drinking water, toilet facilities and mobile charging points have been arranged for passengers waiting at this zone. Those whose trains are running late will also be accommodated there.

Hemant Kumar Behera, public relations officer of the Pune division, said, “Passenger numbers at Pune station swell significantly during Holi, necessitating proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents. While the number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the station will be increased during the festive period to enhance safety and crowd management.”

Pune railway station currently has six platforms and handles around 220 to 230 train movements daily, including 78 originating services. The station caters to approximately 2 lakh passengers every day, a number that rises sharply during major festivals such as Holi.