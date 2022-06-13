Pune railway station to get more CCTV cameras soon
PUNE In a bid to increase the security at the railway station, the Pune railway division in its recent meeting with the railway advisory committee, has decided to install high-quality CCTV cameras across the station premises to enhance the safety of passengers.
The meeting was held on Saturday at the Pune divisional railway office. It was attended by Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma along with several senior railway officials of various departments.
Most of the members demanded to increase security on the station premises after the recent incident of a suspicious object found at the railway station.
“We have demanded to install more cameras in and around the station premises to keep vigilance and for the safety of passengers. Accordingly, the railway officials have agreed and as funds will be allocated and CCTVs will be installed soon,” said Nikhil Kachi one of the members.
“Currently, there are 61 CCTV cameras installed on Pune railway station premises, inside the station on platforms, foot over bridges (FOBs) and outside circulating area. Still, we need more cameras to cover the maximum number of spots so we have given a proposal to install 107 more CCTV cameras,” said Uday Singh Pawar, divisional security commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Pune.
RPF saves 31 lives in 5 months
Central Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, as a part of “Mission Jeevan Rakshak” have saved 31 lives from January to May 2022. Out of these incidents, 16 cases were from the Mumbai division, 6 cases each from Bhusaval and Nagpur divisions, 2 cases in Pune division and one in Solapur division. In 2021, RPF personnel of Central Railway saved lives of 52 passengers out of which 35 cases were from Mumbai division.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics