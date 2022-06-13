Pune railway station to get more CCTV cameras soon

PUNE In a bid to increase the security at the railway station, the Pune railway division in its recent meeting with the railway advisory committee, has decided to install high-quality CCTV cameras across the station premises to enhance the safety of passengers.

The meeting was held on Saturday at the Pune divisional railway office. It was attended by Pune divisional railway manager Renu Sharma along with several senior railway officials of various departments.

Most of the members demanded to increase security on the station premises after the recent incident of a suspicious object found at the railway station.

“We have demanded to install more cameras in and around the station premises to keep vigilance and for the safety of passengers. Accordingly, the railway officials have agreed and as funds will be allocated and CCTVs will be installed soon,” said Nikhil Kachi one of the members.

“Currently, there are 61 CCTV cameras installed on Pune railway station premises, inside the station on platforms, foot over bridges (FOBs) and outside circulating area. Still, we need more cameras to cover the maximum number of spots so we have given a proposal to install 107 more CCTV cameras,” said Uday Singh Pawar, divisional security commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Pune.

RPF saves 31 lives in 5 months

Central Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, as a part of “Mission Jeevan Rakshak” have saved 31 lives from January to May 2022. Out of these incidents, 16 cases were from the Mumbai division, 6 cases each from Bhusaval and Nagpur divisions, 2 cases in Pune division and one in Solapur division. In 2021, RPF personnel of Central Railway saved lives of 52 passengers out of which 35 cases were from Mumbai division.