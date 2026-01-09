Pune railway station yard remodelling initiated as electric interlocking work begins on site

The long-awaited yard remodelling work at Pune railway station has finally moved into execution phase with electric interlocking work having begun on site. This marks a major milestone for one of the most important railway infrastructure projects in the region that remained stalled for nearly a decade due to operational and logistical challenges. Electric interlocking is a modern railway safety system that uses electronic controls to manage signals and track switches. It ensures that trains move safely by allowing signals to turn green only when the correct track is set and clear, reducing human error and improving smooth train movement. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

About the development, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Kumar said, “The yard remodelling at Pune railway station is a long-pending and very important project for the division. Electric interlocking work has now started, which means the project has entered the execution stage. We had to carefully plan the timing of this work as Pune station handles a very high number of passengers, especially during the summer and festive seasons. Our priority has always been to minimise inconvenience to passengers while carrying out such critical infrastructure upgrades.”

Kumar added that the project has been planned in phases to ensure smooth train operations during the execution period. “We are closely monitoring the progress and coordinating with all concerned departments to ensure that the work is completed safely and efficiently. Once the remodelling is over, it will greatly improve operational flexibility and capacity at Pune station,” he said.

Yard remodelling at Pune railway station has been under discussion for several years, with two or three different plans prepared at various stages. However, the project repeatedly faced delays as its implementation required cancellation, regulation or diversion of multiple trains. Given Pune’s role as a major railway hub and the heavy passenger inflow from other states—particularly during the peak summer holiday season—the railway administration had earlier decided to defer the work to avoid massive inconvenience to commuters.

Now that the railway authorities have initiated the yard remodelling process, the project is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency at Pune railway station by improving train movements, reducing conflicts at points and crossings, and increasing overall safety. Once completed, the upgraded yard infrastructure will also help in handling the burgeoning train services and passenger footfalls more effectively.

Safety measure

