Pune rape case: Sule slams police over inaction; Kadam blames private security for lapse

Three days before the rape incident at Swargate ST stand, the depot manager had written to the police, highlighting the harassment faced by passengers within the premises. However, no action was taken, claimed NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, who shared a copy of the letter dated February 22 on her social media account. The rape incident has sparked widespread protests across Pune, with growing criticism of the government’s handling of security at public transport hubs. (HT PHOTO)

The letter, addressed to the senior inspector of Swargate police station, raised concerns over private tour operators and transgenders allegedly harassing passengers. It urged the police to intervene and take necessary action.

Reacting to the shocking crime in which a 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped at Swargate ST stand, Sule questioned the law and order situation in Pune. “This incident raises serious concerns about women’s safety. The depot chief had repeatedly informed the Pune police administration about the growing nuisance at the bus station, yet no action was taken,” she said.

She emphasised that Swargate ST stand is a high-footfall area that demands constant police vigilance. “If repeated warnings from the depot chief were ignored, it is a serious lapse. The state’s home minister must immediately review the law and order situation in Pune and implement strict measures to ensure the safety of women and commuters at the bus stand,” she said.

The incident has sparked widespread protests across Pune, with growing criticism of the government’s handling of security at public transport hubs. However, Maharashtra’s minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, defended the police, shifting the blame onto private security agencies.

During his visit to Swargate ST stand, Kadam stated that there was no negligence on the part of the police, asserting that patrolling was conducted as per schedule. “The responsibility lies with the private security agency appointed by the ST Corporation. Their guards failed in their duty. Had they been vigilant, this incident could have been prevented,” he said.

Kadam also criticised the depot manager, holding them accountable for the alleged security lapse. “It was the depot manager’s duty to oversee the functioning of the private security agency. Their failure to ensure proper supervision led to this unfortunate incident,” he said.