Pune rape-murder: Victim’s father withdraws protest; CM assures justice

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday thanked the victim’s father in the shocking Nasrapur rape-murder case for withdrawing protests and cooperating with authorities, while cautioning against attempts to exploit the tragedy. The accused was remanded to police custody till May 7. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOT)

A 65-year-old man with a criminal record has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a three-and-a-half-year girl in Nasrapur in Bhor taluka of Pune district on May 1, which sparked widespread outrage.

Amid protests and road blockades, the CM assured that the government will push for a death penalty for the accused in the case, asserting that the state will fast-track the trial to ensure justice in “record time”.

The accused was remanded to police custody till May 7.

“Some people were trying to take advantage of the situation and divert it in a different direction. However, I thank the girl’s father. After discussing with the police commissioner, he decided to withdraw the protest. We are aware of the people who are trying to mislead him,” said Fadnavis.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the CM said that he spoke to the family of the victim and assured them of full cooperation.

“I spoke twice to the father of the victim, and I have told him that we will work towards getting capital punishment for the accused. Accordingly, we will fast-track the case and complete it in record time,” he said.

Responding to the criticism against the home department headed by him, Fadnavis took a swipe at opposition leaders. “It is laughable that those involved in cash-for-transfers scandals are teaching us about law and order,” he said in an apparent reference to ex-home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh has called for the immediate implementation of the Shakti Act, suggesting that the “fear of law” doesn’t exist under the Fadnavis-led government.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Deshmukh accused the Mahayuti government and the Centre of “passing the buck” on the law, which provides for the death penalty in such heinous cases.

On Saturday, hundreds of people, including the kin of the girl, blocked the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune by placing her body on the road in the Navale Bridge area. They demanded stringent punishment for the accused arrested in the case.

Later, the victim’s last rites were performed at the Vaikunt crematorium in Pune shortly after midnight amid tight police security.

Victim’s father urges leaders to stay away until justice is delivered

With political leaders cutting across party lines visiting the victim’s residence to offer condolences, the father of the deceased minor girl has appealed to political leaders to avoid visiting his home for now, saying the family wishes to focus solely on securing justice.

“By the time I came to immerse the ashes of my daughter in Dehu village, I received calls from my family members that multiple politicians were coming to our residence to offer condolences. I appeal to all politicians that until my daughter receives true justice, until the accused is hanged, please do not visit my house. It’s a humble request,” he said in a video message. We will meet with politicians, or anyone else who wishes to meet us, only after the accused is hanged, he added.

SIT formed

A Pune police officer said a special investigation team comprising six police officers, including two women, has been set up to probe the crime. “We will add more officers and personnel depending on the course of the investigation,” he said on Sunday.

NCW takes suo motu cognisance of case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault and murder of the minor girl in Nasrapur, and called for immediate and strict action in the case.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned the incident as “deeply distressing” and a “blot on humanity”, stating that the brutal crime has shaken society. She said the Commission has written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), urging it to intervene and ensure prompt action.

The Commission stressed that cases involving minors must be handled with utmost sensitivity and closely monitored. It has recommended that the matter be pursued under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), and tracked from the filing of the chargesheet through proceedings in a fast-track special court to ensure time-bound justice.

In a statement, the NCW said the “heinous” crime raises serious concerns about the safety of young girls and constitutes a grave violation of children’s rights. The Commission added that it is in touch with the police to ensure there are no lapses in the investigation.

Politicians stage protest

The Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) workers on Sunday staged a protest at Goodluck Chowk in Pune over the recent alleged rape and murder case of minor, demanding strict and swift action against the accused.

NCP (SP) Pune president Shrikant Patil called for a speedy trial and justice through a fast track court, while also raising concerns over pending cases in the system.

Bandh called

A bandh was called in parts of Pune district, including Bhor and Rajgad tehsils, on Sunday in protest against the brutal rape and murder of the minor girl in Nasrapur.

According to sources, a poster circulating on social media has urged residents across the district to observe a shutdown and participate in protests demanding justice for the victim. The call for the bandh comes amid growing public outrage over the incident, which has deeply shaken the region.

Local residents, activists, and various organisations have extended their support to the protest, demanding the harshest punishment for the accused and a speedy trial in the case. Shops and establishments in several areas remained shut on Sunday, while citizens staged demonstrations to express their anger over the crime.

(With agency inputs)