Pune receives 165.7 mm rainfall, Khadakwasla dam overflows
Pune: With continuous downpour, Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall which is 26 per cent less than normal. Lohegaon reported 4 per cent excess rainfall.
Khadakwasla dam’s water capacity touched 95 per cent on Tuesday and with forecast of more rains likely in the next few days, 905 cusecs water was released from new Mutha right canal and 11,900 cusecs was released from the spillway of the dam into Mutha river on Tuesday.
By 9:30 pm on Tuesday 13,142 cusecs water was released from Khadakwasla dam.
With good rains reported in the catchment areas of the four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Warasgaon — its collective capacity has touched 11.57 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). Last year, during the same time, the collective figure was 8.32 TMC, less by three TMC.
On Tuesday, Panshet was 38.30 per cent full with 4.08 TMC, Warasgaon 35.91 per cent full with 4.60 TMC and Temghar was 24.61 per cent with 0.91 TMC.
According to the water resources department, Khadakwasla reported 24 mm rainfall, Panshet 40 mm, Warasgaon 36 mm and Temghar 100 mm rainfall on Tuesday.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city has reported 165.7 mm rainfall from June 1 till July 11 against the normal 224 mm at Shivajinagar station. Lohegaon station reported 175.8 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 168.4 mm. From 8:30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported 46 mm rainfall which was the highest 24-hour rainfall so far of the season.
From June, Pune city has been reporting a major deficit of rainfall. Even when rainfall picked up pace in June and July, the city limits were reporting a major deficit. However, rigorous monsoon activity over Maharashtra has improved rainfall deficit in Pune city.
According to IMD, red alert for Pune district will continue till July 14, followed by orange alert on July 15.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that a well-marked low pressure area lies over south coastal Odisha and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to middle tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height.
“The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. An east-west shear zone runs in lower and mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height across North Peninsular India. Because of these systems, there will be rainfall till July 14,” said Kashyapi.
Maharashtra stands at 26 per cent excess rainfall. The actual rainfall between June 1 and July 12 is 416 mm against the normal of 331.3 mm. In the beginning of July, the forecast by IMD suggested that central India, which includes Maharashtra, will experience normal to above normal rainfall.
Short on faculty, 20 nursing training centres told to stop admissions
Several nursing training centres in the state have been asked to stop admissions for the academic session 2022-23 after they failed to appoint the required number of faculty. The revelation about the shortage of teaching faculty came to the fore in a verification exercise by the medical education department. Admissions of about 1500 students will be affected collectively at 20 nursing training institutes, said principal secretary, Alok Kumar, medical education.
Safety features in place after 1961 Panshet dam disaster
Sixty years have passed since that fateful day when after a night of heavy rainfall, Pune woke up to sudden screams as water from the Panshet dam gushed through the city, carrying with it hundreds of homes and thousands of people towards the Mula-Mutha river. Reason: The Panshet dam had burst due to a breach in the construction of its wall, not to mention the incessant rain and pressure from the water in its hold.
Pune dist reports three Covid deaths; 9 cases of BA.4, BA.5 and BA.2.75 variants
Pune: On Tuesday, Pune district reported three deaths due to Covid-19. So far, Covid deaths reported in the district are 20,552. On Tuesday, two more patients tested positive for the BA.4 subvariant, four tested positive for the BA.5 subvariant and three patients have been found with the BA.2.75 variant of Omicron. All patients are from Pune, according to the state health department officials. Active cases in the district have increased to 6,411.
Moose Wala murder: Former Punjab minister’s nephew booked for conspiracy
The Ludhiana police have booked aka Sona, Sandeep Singh Kahlon, who is a nephew of former Akali minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon, for being a part of the conspiracy to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, investigation) Gurpreet Singh said that investigations have revealed that his aide Satbir Singh, who was arrested on June 30 had supplied weapons to three shooters involved in Moose Wala's murder and had taken them to Bathinda at the behest of Kahlon.
One killed in wall collapse in Ganesh peth; 4th incident in monsoon season
A 52-year-old construction labourer, Laxman Mathi, died after a wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth. Wall collapsed in Karande wada, Shukrawar peth; six people rescued July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Somwar peth; no casualty July 11: Wall of a wada collapsed in Nana peth; 2 people injured July 12: Wall collapsed at Hemaj Khan chowk in Ganesh peth; one person died
