US ambassador to India Sergio Gor announces Philippines Quad meeting

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the four-nation grouping Quad will be held in the Philippines in two weeks, US ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday. US ambassador to India Sergio Gor. (X)

“...we’re looking forward to having a Quad meeting...[in] the Philippines. And so that is not to take away from any of the other nations. Those will continue. We aim to have a Quad meeting at some point, a ministerial Quad meeting in Australia. But in the meantime, in two weeks, we’re hopeful to have this Quad meeting in the Philippines with all four of our partners,” said Gor at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum leadership summit in Washington.

In May, the grouping announced an Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to strengthen information sharing by leveraging the surveillance capabilities of India, Japan, Australia, and the US. The Quad nations also plan to develop port infrastructure in Fiji.

Gor announced the fresh Quad meeting even as observers have questioned the grouping’s relevance. There has been no leaders’ level meeting of the Quad since the Trump administration took office in January 2025.

The US moves, such as renaming the US Indo-Pacific Command to its original name, the US Pacific Command, have raised concerns about Washington’s strategic disinterest. Gor pushed back on commentary that this signified a lack of American interest in the region.

Gor said a lot of individuals made hay over a name change. “I don’t care what name is on a letterhead, but look at what the United States is actually doing,” Gor said about the change in the command’s name. “Yes, the name changed. We’re still there,” Gor said.

Gor said India still has more exercises with the US than with any other country. “Every single month there’s something happening, whether it’s Indian troops coming here or whether it’s US troops going into the region.”

Gor said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio intends to return to India later in the year after his visit in May for bilateral and Quad foreign ministers’ meetings.