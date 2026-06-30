Neymar trolls ‘perfect’ predictor after Brazil survive Japan scare: ‘Try again at the next World Cup’

Neymar Jr did not need a minute on the pitch to make his presence felt after Brazil survived a major scare against Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Soon after Brazil sealed a dramatic 2-1 comeback win, the Selecao superstar took to social media to fire a cheeky response at German economist Joachim Klement, whose prediction model had tipped Japan to knock Brazil out of the tournament. Neymar remained on the bench for the match against Japan. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters)

Neymar wrote on X, “Sr. Joachim klement … favor tentar na próxima copa,” roughly translating to, “Mr Joachim Klement… please try again at the next World Cup.” The wink emoji at the end gave the post a playful but pointed tone, with Brazilian fans quickly turning it into a viral celebration of both the win and the failed prediction.

Brazil ruin bold Japan upset call Klement’s prediction had gained attention before the knockout fixture because of his reputation. The German economist’s model had reportedly predicted the last three World Cup winners correctly - Germany in 2014, France in 2018 and Argentina in 2022. For the 2026 edition, his model had backed the Netherlands to go all the way and beat Portugal in the final.

But one of the boldest calls in his projected bracket was Japan eliminating Brazil in the Round of 32. The model had identified the fixture as a possible major upset, with Japan’s organisation and tactical discipline seen as enough to trouble the five-time world champions.

For a while in Houston, the prediction looked far from foolish. Japan took the lead in the 29th minute through Kaishu Sano after capitalising on a defensive error from Danilo. Hajime Moriyasu’s side stayed compact, aggressive and composed through the first half, frustrating Brazil and going into the break with a shock 1-0 advantage.