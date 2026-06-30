UP Congress chief Ajay Rai claims ‘arrest’ in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple visit amid donation row

Amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Janmabhoomi temple donations, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that he was arrested by the police after arriving in Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple with a party delegation. Rai had travelled to Ayodhya with a Congress delegation for a scheduled visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. (HT_PRINT) The Uttar Pradesh Congress also alleged that its state president, Ajay Rai, had been placed under house arrest in Ayodhya, calling the move a “cowardly attempt.” Rai was stopped at the guest house of Kumarganj Agriculture University, around 60 km from the Ayodhya headquarters. Raebareli MP Kishori Lal Sharma was held back near Ayodhya, while Barabanki MP Tanuj Punia was detained in Barabanki. They were part of a Congress delegation scheduled to visit Ayodhya amid the ongoing probe and interact with people there. Also read | ₹5 lakh fine if Ram temple donation case accused represented: Ayodhya lawyers' body to members Reacting to the incident, Rai attacked the Uttar Pradesh government in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accusing it of acting out of fear amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged temple donation scam.

"The dictatorship of the BJP government is at its peak! A delegation from the Uttar Pradesh Congress was scheduled to visit Ayodhya today, June 30th, to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram. As soon as I arrived in Ayodhya, the BJP government panicked so much that the police arrested me from my hotel and are taking me away in their jeep. Why are these 'offering thieves'--who are involved in land scams and the theft of donations in Ayodhya--so afraid of Ram devotees coming here? This cowardly attempt to guard faith by those who run shops in the name of the Lord is highly condemnable. We will neither stop nor bow down!" Congress alleges another leader was detained The Congress also claimed that Pratapgarh district president Neeraj Tripathi, who was accompanying Rai during the Ayodhya visit, was detained by the police. In another post on X, the Uttar Pradesh Congress questioned the action taken against its leaders and said preventing devotees from visiting the Ram temple was unconstitutional. Also read | Weak safeguards at Ram temple; other major UP shrines follow tighter cash control “Has it now become a crime in UP to even have darshan of Lord Shri Ram Yesterday, that is, on 30 June, a program has been proposed for the Congress delegation, under the leadership of State President Shri Ajay Rai (@kashikirai) ji, to visit Ayodhya and have darshan and worship of Lord Shri Ram. But the BJP government, scared of this journey, has started cowardly actions! Just a short while ago, the Congress District President of Pratapgarh,@neeraj70001ji, has been placed under house arrest (detained) by the police without stating any clear reason," the post on X read.