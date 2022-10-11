Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune receives brief intense rainfall on Monday

Pune receives brief intense rainfall on Monday

pune news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Most parts of Pune reported intense rainfall between 1 pm and 4 pm on Monday although the day started on a sunny note

Waterlogging at Upper Indira Nagar road on Monday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
ByNamrata Devikar

Most parts of Pune reported intense rainfall between 1 pm and 4 pm on Monday although the day started on a sunny note. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar, Pashan and Chinchwad reported good rainfall.

According to the weather department, Shivajinagar reported 10.7 mm rainfall, Pashan 23 mm, Chinchwad 11.5 mm, Lavale 7.5 mm and Magarpatta 29 mm rainfall till 6:30 pm on Monday. Lohegaon reported only traces of rainfall during this period.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD, said cloudy weather and light to moderate intense rainfall spell may continue October 13.

“Monday weather will continue for the next two days. Thundery activity and lightning also likely during this time,” said Kashyapi.

Between October 1 and October 10, Pune city has reported 62.1 mm rainfall which is 18.8 mm more than normal.

“Isolated places in Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha shall report rainfall in some parts along with thundery activity and lightning till October 12,” said IMD officials.

