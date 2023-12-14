Pune records season’s lowest temperature at 14°C

The temperature in Pune has been steadily dropping over the last week, and it is anticipated to drop much further starting December 18, according to authorities from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). From December 18 onwards, the state is likely to see the impact of cool northerly winds, and a further drop in temperature by 2 degrees is expected at this time. Pune city will also witness a decrease in temperature, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the city has experienced a clear sky for the last 3 to 4 days, a variation in temperature has been recorded by scientists at IMD.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the city recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far as the temperature at Shivajinagar was 14 degrees Celsius.

According to the data, the city’s minimum temperature, which was 4 degrees Celsius above normal on December 10, has declined by 2 degrees Celsius as of December 14.

Similarly, the maximum temperature fell by 2-3 degrees Celsius between December 12 and 14. The maximum temperature on December 12 was 31.4 degrees Celsius, and it came down to 28.8 degrees Celsius on December 14.

According to the data, Shivajinagar had a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius on December 10. However, the temperature has been gradually dropping since December 12, and on December 14, it decreased by 2 degrees Celsius over normal, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius.

This trend of temperature drop is likely to continue in the city for the next few days.

Vaishali Khobragade, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune, said, “Currently there is no strong system active over Maharashtra. As a result, the state is experiencing a clear sky. However, some moisture is incurring from the south-southeast peninsula, leading to an increase in humidity. Therefore, the temperature will continue to remain at the current level for the next 48 hours. From December 18 onwards, the state is likely to see the impact of cool northerly winds, and a further drop in temperature by 2 degrees is expected at this time. Pune city will also witness a decrease in temperature.”

Vineet Kumar, a former researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune in his tweet mentioned that Shivajinagar recorded 14c in the morning on December 14, this is the lowest temperature recorded so far this December. As per IMD-GFS, the expected minimum temperature at Shivajinagar from 15-16 December is 13-15 degrees Celsius.

“A major western disturbance is expected to affect north India plains including Delhi NCR which will give significant rain around Christmas. After this disturbance, the temperature in Pune, and Nashik may fall. Also, there is no rain expected for Pune or Mumbai in the next 10 days,” said Vineet Kumar.