Pune registers rapid drop in vaccination of 12-18 yrs
During the beginning of the academic year, 20 schools in Pune had registered for vaccination, the number remains unchanged said, health officials
During the beginning of the academic year, 20 schools in Pune had registered for vaccination, the number remains unchanged said, health officials.
The weekly vaccination of students in the age group of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years has seen a drastic decrease in city limits. Pune district has reported less vaccination of first and second dose in these age groups as compared to state average.
So far, in 12 to 15 years age group 356,025 beneficiaries have been inoculated. In the 15 to 18 years age group 650,508 beneficiaries have been inoculated, said officials.
Dr Suryakaant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “At present only 20 schools who have registered with us for vaccination and the number of schools has not increased. Student vaccination has seen a dip due to holidays and festive seasons. At present, we have sufficient stock of corbevax.”
Across Maharashtra, vaccination in the age group of 12 to 15 years was higher in July end. The state reported 152,334 vaccinations by the end of July, however, in August, the weekly vaccination did not cross 80,000. Total vaccination in Maharashtra is 4,441,201 in this age group.
In the 15 to 18 years age group, Maharashtra has reported over 52,000 vaccinations in July end, however, in August, the weekly vaccination did not cross 32,000. Total vaccination in Maharashtra is 7,063,610 in this age group.
-
Tamil Nadu inoculates 1.37 million in 34th mass Covid vaccination drive
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has inoculated 1,377,391 people against Covid-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the health department. A total of 126,907 people received the first dose, 349,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said. Minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet.
-
SPG may rope in Karnataka’s Mudhol Hound dogs
The elite Special Protection Group has selected the majestic Mudhol Hound, an indigenous breed of dog from Karnataka, for training trial raising hopes of it being recruited by the elite force. The SPG showed interest in the Mudhol Hound and picked up two puppies for training on a trial basis from the Canine Research and Information Centre in Mudhol, a town in Bagalkote district.
-
Murder accused celebrates birthday from police van
Kalyan What is the best way to celebrate a birthday? A house party, a treat at an expensive restaurant or drinks at a pub? Well, none of the above choices seemed to sit well with a 28-year-old murder accused, who cut his cake through the windows of a police vehicle on Saturday. Thane Rural Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry. Roshan was arrested in a murder case by Ulhasnagar police officials four years ago.
-
Prayagraj: Two dairy owners arrested for torturing calf
Colonelganj police arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing a calf and dragging it brutally on the road after tying it to a rope. Animal rights activist and lawyer Awadhesh Rai said one Manoj and Sunil run a dairy in Chandpur Salori area. On Saturday, the duo thrashed a calf after it consumed milk from the cow in their dairy. The duo then tied a rope in the legs of the calf and dragged it brutally.
-
Andhra BJP president hints at ‘tremors’, says CM Jagan will tremble
Amaravati: A day ahead of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled meeting with Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju on Sunday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state. Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Maha Samgrama Yatra, Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics