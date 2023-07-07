DCP assures action against violators in Kalyaninagar

Pune During the meeting, DCP Magar (in pic) pledged his support by offering the deployment of four dedicated traffic officers to Kalyaninagar. (HT PHOTO)

Residents of Kalyaninagar on Friday under Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Magar who assured them of ‘swift and effective action against traffic violators’ who are flouting traffic rules and jeopardising public safety.

The meeting, which took place near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ground in Kalyaninagar in the evening, was orchestrated by the BJP city unit chief Jagdish Mulik.

“DCP Vijay Magar attentively listened to the grievances voiced by the residents and promptly documented the various issues. Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, he assured the community members that strict action would be taken against those flouting traffic rules and jeopardizing public safety,” a statement by TSKN stated.

During the meeting, DCP Magar pledged his support by offering the deployment of four dedicated traffic officers to Kalyaninagar. This manpower will be aligned with the Police Inspector who will help enforce traffic regulations and contribute to the resolution of the persisting traffic and parking problems.

“As part of his commitment to understanding the problem at its roots, DCP Magar along with PI level officer and several police officials made visits to several establishments notorious for exacerbating the traffic and parking situation. The popular Cafe and another restaurant, known for their limited parking facilities, were inspected. It was observed that their customers often resorted to parking their vehicles on the road, leading to congestion and inconvenience for the residents,” said one of the TSKN members, who did not wish to be named.

Furthermore, DCP Magar also visited two hotels that lacked proper parking infrastructure. The absence of parking spaces compelled their customers to park haphazardly on the road, leading to frequent traffic jams and distress among the residents. In light of these findings, DCP Magar issued stern warnings to the owners and managers of these establishments, urging them to showcase their license papers highlighting the seating capacity versus parking capacity.

Highlighting the proactive measures taken by law enforcement, it is worth noting that Police Inspector (PI) Sankhe has been working diligently in tandem with DCP Magar to tackle these issues head-on.

PI Sankhe has assured residents of Kalyaninagar that necessary measures will be implemented promptly, ensuring a significant improvement in the prevailing traffic and parking conditions.

In a concerted effort to find lasting solutions, the Kalyaninagar residents collaborated with traffic police to discuss potential parking strategies and identify key areas that require monitoring.

This inclusive approach, which took into account the valuable input from the community, sets the stage for a well-rounded action plan that aims to alleviate the traffic congestion and parking woes plaguing the neighbourhood.

