PUNE: Pune restaurants struggle to retain staff as LPG shortage hits operations

The ongoing shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders has not only impacted the operations of restaurants, snack centres and mess services, it has also led to a struggle to retain staff amid growing uncertainty.

Industry players estimate that nearly 20 to 30% of eateries across the city have shut down temporarily while many others are operating intermittently — opening only on days when LPG cylinders are available. The disruption has not only affected daily business but also led to a drop in customer footfalls, putting pressure on small and mid-sized establishments that depend on steady income.

Restaurant owners in many areas say that the situation has become unpredictable. Rahul Kamthe, who runs Ashoka South Indian restaurant in Wanowrie, said that operations now depend entirely on cylinder availability. “We are forced to keep the restaurant shut most days. Only when we get a cylinder, do we open. There is demand, but without fuel, we cannot function. It has become very difficult to run the business like this,” he said.

Others are trying to adapt, though with limited success. Kedar Mirjekar, a thali restaurant owner from Kothrud, said his kitchen has scaled down significantly. “We have reduced the menu because we cannot cook everything without a steady gas supply. At times, we are using a traditional wood stove, which takes more time and effort. It is not practical, but we are trying to manage,” he said.

The impact is not limited to business alone. Restaurant owners say that they are under pressure to retain workers despite falling revenues, fearing a repeat of the labour shortage seen during the pandemic.

Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA), said that the industry is trying to hold on to its workforce even as losses mount. “This LPG shortage has put the entire sector under stress. Despite the financial strain, most owners are not laying off staff. During Covid-19, many workers left and did not return easily. We do not want to face that situation again. But if the shortage continues, sustaining both operations and staff will become very difficult,” he said.

Many eateries, especially small mess services and roadside establishments, operate on thin margins and are more vulnerable to such disruptions. With irregular operations, they too are losing regular customers, some of whom are shifting to alternatives.

The ripple effect is being felt by residents as well. Students and working professionals who depend on local food services are finding it increasingly difficult to manage daily meals.

Swati Kambli, a student, said that the shortage has disrupted her routine. “I depend on nearby mess services, but many are either closed or not serving regularly. Some days, I have to skip meals or spend more to order food from elsewhere. It is affecting both my schedule and expenses,” she said.

Restaurant owners say that the coming weeks will be crucial. With supply still inconsistent and no clear timeline for full normalisation, many are operating cautiously, limiting menus and hours to conserve available fuel.

If the situation persists, industry representatives warn that the impact could go beyond temporary closures, affecting the long-term stability of small food businesses and the livelihoods of thousands employed in the sector.