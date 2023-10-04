Pune revenue dept logs 91,624 land dispute plaints in 2023

Pune: The state revenue department has reported 91,624 land litigation complaints from Pune district. The previous year figure was 50,485. The parties concerned can approach tehsildar, divisional regional officer, additional collector, divisional commissioner, revenue secretary and even revenue minister to seek solution of their complaint. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The officials cited skyrocketing property prices as main reason for issues related to correction in 7/12 extract, boundary and ownership matters between parties.

The state government in the 2015 general resolution (GR) has stated that land litigations should be resolved between six months and one year.

The parties concerned can approach tehsildar, divisional regional officer, additional collector, divisional commissioner, revenue secretary and even revenue minister to seek solution of their complaint.

According to the state revenue department, 15,392 land appeals are pending before 678 judicial courts and the figure stood at 27,570 at 31 revenue courts in Pune division. The officials said that delay in disposing of appeals was because staff are given other duties like poll-related responsibilities, spot visits and inspections.

Every appeal or application for revision made under land revenue code section shall be filed within 60 days from the day of the order or decision of the government official. The provisions of Sections 4, 5, 12 and 14 of the Limitation Act, 1963 shall apply to the filing of such appeal or application for revision states the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code Act.

