Pune RTO crackdown on underage students driving without license

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Dec 16, 2024 08:48 AM IST

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has started a special drive in the city to curb underage students driving on city roads. If such youngsters are found driving without a license and flouting traffic norms a case will be registered against their parents, said officials.

Surprise checks are conducted by squads near colleges and coaching centres in the city, said RTO officials.

If an underage driver is found during the campaign, their parents or vehicle owner will be sentenced to 3 years in prison, along with a fine of 25,000.

The drive which started on December 13 is being carried out under the leadership of regional transport officer Archana Gaikwad. “Strict action will be taken against the vehicle owners or parents under the drive which will continue till the next 15 days,” said Gaikwad.

“We have started a special campaign to prevent accidents caused by underage drivers. Strict action will be taken against the parents or vehicle owners of minor drivers found during this campaign,” said Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer at Pune RTO.

