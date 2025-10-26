Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Pune rural police arrest two for extorting gold from minor

    Published on: Oct 26, 2025 5:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    The accused have been identified as Mayur alias Shashikant Bhisad, 21, and Kishor Dahale, 22, both from Parbhani district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
    The accused have been identified as Mayur alias Shashikant Bhisad, 21, and Kishor Dahale, 22, both from Parbhani district. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

    The incident took place on October 10 in Koregaon Bhima, Pune district, and a case was registered at Shikrapur police station on October 15

    Pune Rural Police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly extorting gold worth 3.5 lakh from a 14-year-old boy addicted to online gaming, officials said on Friday.

    The incident took place on October 10 in Koregaon Bhima, Pune district, and a case was registered at Shikrapur police station on October 15. The accused have been identified as Mayur alias Shashikant Bhisad, 21, and Kishor Dahale, 22, both from Parbhani district.

    According to police, the minor, while attending online classes, had become addicted to the game Free Fire and sought a free gaming ID. He contacted Bhisad via social media, who allegedly demanded gold in exchange for the ID. The boy handed over gold ornaments worth 3.5 lakh at his home, but the ID provided was non-functional. The accused later demanded an additional 50,000 for another ID.

    The boy eventually informed his father, who approached the police. A case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

    A special team led by deputy superintendent of Police Prashant Dhole investigated the case using social media chats, digital transactions, and other evidence. Bhisad was arrested on October 15, followed by Dahale on October 19. Investigations revealed Bhisad had sold part of the stolen gold to Dahale. Police have recovered gold ornaments worth 1.52 lakh so far, and the investigation is ongoing.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Pune News/Pune Rural Police Arrest Two For Extorting Gold From Minor
    News/Cities/Pune News/Pune Rural Police Arrest Two For Extorting Gold From Minor
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes