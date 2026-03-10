Pune rural police launch pilot, deploy laser speed cameras to curb speeding

In a bid to curb speeding and enhance road safety, the Pune rural police have launched a pilot project deploying laser speed cameras in the district for the first time, officials said on Monday. The six-month initiative has been rolled out in areas under the jurisdiction of the Lonavla and Vadgaon Maval police stations. The TruCam II devices are designed to measure vehicle speed accurately during both the day and night. (HT)

Under the pilot project, three TruCam II laser speed cameras have been deployed along the old Pune-Mumbai highway and other key locations under the jurisdiction of the Pune rural police. The TruCam II devices are designed to measure vehicle speed accurately during both the day and night. They can record speeds of approaching and retreating vehicles up to 320 kmph. The laser cameras can be operated by hand or mounted on tripods or installed in police vehicles for flexible enforcement. The devices also capture high-resolution photographs and videos, providing clear evidence of traffic violations. Besides speeding, the cameras can detect other violations such as failure to wear seat belts, riding without helmets, and use of mobile phones while driving, helping authorities expand enforcement and strengthen road safety measures.

The project is being implemented with support from the Global Road Safety Partnership (GRSP), a partner under the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS). The TruCam II laser speed cameras were formally handed over to Pune superintendent of rural police Sandeep Singh Gill by GRSP’s senior road policing advisor Paul Simcox.

About the initiative, Gill said that speeding remains one of the primary causes of fatal road accidents in the region. “Unfortunately, a large number of deaths in road accidents occur in the Pune rural region. This pilot project aims to curb speeding on major routes through stricter enforcement, supported by public awareness campaigns, which will help reduce accidents, injuries and fatalities,” he said.

As per the Pune Rural Road Safety Report 2022-2023, nearly 57% of the fatal accidents in the district between 2022 and 2023 occurred in the rural areas of Pune, with two-wheeler riders and pedestrians being the worst affected. In 2023 alone, 983 deaths were recorded in road accidents within the limits of the Pune rural police, marking a five per cent increase compared to the previous year.