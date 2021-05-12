Pune rural reports surge of 4,363 new cases

PUNE The district reported 9,536 new Covid cases and 74 deaths on Wednesday, as per the state health department. The rural areas of Pune reported twice the number of cases than the city and also the number of deaths from the rural areas is higher than usual.

Pune rural reported 4,363 new cases which took the progressive counts to 252,078 and with 33 deaths the toll in the rural areas went up to 2,714.

Pune city reported 2,021 new cases which took the progressive count to 465,545 and with 40 more deaths the toll went up to 5,929.

PCMC reported 3,152 new cases the progressive count went up to 230,387 and with one more death the toll went up to 1,533.

The progressive caseload of the district stands at 9.4 lakh out of which 8.34 lakh have recovered, 10,234 deaths were declared and 103,067 are active cases undergoing treatment in the hospital or are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, the district also saw over 58,140 vaccinations on the day out of which Pune rural saw 31,383 vaccinations, Pune city saw 16,248 beneficiaries got the jab and PCMC saw 10,509 vaccinations.