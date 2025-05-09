Pune: Security guard assaults resident over bike key

The Kondhwa police have booked supervisor of a housing society and two others for physically assaulting a resident for asking about the ignition key of a parked two-wheeler. The incident took place in Fakhri Hills area on Wednesday, and the complaint has been lodged by Hussain Maula Shaikh, 35, of Fair N Hills Society in the Fakhri hills locality. The incident took place in Fakhri Hills area on Wednesday, and the complaint has been lodged by Hussain Maula Shaikh, 35, of Fair N Hills Society in the Fakhri hills locality. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR, the complainant had questioned the watchman of the housing society whether he had thrown the ignition key of his two-wheeler which he had forgotten to take with him. The security guard got angry with the alleged accusation and physically assaulted Shaikh. The victim sustained minor injuries, rushed to the hospital and obtained a medical certificate before filing the police complaint.

Senior inspector Vinayak Patankar, incharge, Kondhwa Police Station, said that a case under Sections 118 (1), 352 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused, including the supervisor of the housing society and two others.