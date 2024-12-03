Pune sees a 7.7°C rise in minimum temperature in 48 hrs

After experiencing single-digit minimum temperatures regularly last week, the city has witnessed a dramatic rise in temperature and in just 48 hours the temperature has gone up from 9.8 to 17.4 degrees Celsius. the minimum temperature has risen dramatically since then, reaching 13.4 degrees Celsius on December 1 and 17.4 degrees Celsius on December 2. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

Following its landfall, cyclone Fengal swiftly weakened, allowing moisture to scatter. According to an expert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this precipitation is also making its way to Maharashtra, causing temperatures to rise significantly.

On November 27, Shivajinagar recorded its first single-digit temperature, 9.9 degrees. On November 28, the mercury dipped even lower to 9.5 degrees. With a little increase, the minimum temperature on November 30 was 9.7 degrees Celsius. However, the minimum temperature has risen dramatically since then, reaching 13.4 degrees Celsius on December 1 and 17.4 degrees Celsius on December 2. This 7.7-degree Celsius increase in temperature resulted in an above-average minimum temperature in Pune City.

Speaking about the pattern, Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the Weather and Forecasting division IMD Pune, stated, “The rapid weakening of the system following the landfall of cyclone Fengal resulted in the spread of moisture. So, the northerly wind was blocked, resulting in a rise in the minimum temperature.”

In the video forecast released by IMD on December 2, the official stated that the low-pressure area is located in north Tamil Nadu. As a result, Maharashtra is seeing increased moisture levels.

“For the next four to five days, all four sub-divisions of Maharashtra are expected to receive mild rainfall. In Pune, the weather will be mostly gloomy for the next three days,” the IMD forecast said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Pune City was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius, which is close to normal. Currently, most districts in Maharashtra are experiencing below-average maximum temperatures.

“Central Maharashtra is likely to experience light to very light rainfall on December 5 and 6. The weather conditions will be mostly cloudy during this time,” said SD Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune.