Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate gets third zone

Pune: The state government on Monday approved a third zone with two more divisions for the Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate to improve the law and order in the city that is witnessing an increase in population. The state government on Monday approved a third zone for Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate to improve the law and order in the city. (HT)

Vinay Kumar Chaubey, Pimpri-Chinchwad city police commissioner, said, “The state government approved our proposal, forwarded to the home ministry on May 17, 2023, on September 4.”

In 2018, the state had formed two zones and four divisions of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate. Two deputy commissioner-rank officers have joined Pimpri-Chinchwad police force under the new arrangement.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police officials said that Sandeep Doiphode has been appointed as a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) at the newly created zone 3 and DCP Shivaji Pawar has been given charge of traffic department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city.

The zone 3 of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate will have two divisions —Chakan and Bhosari — and cover Chakan, Mahalunge, Alandi, Dighi, Bhosari MIDC and Chikhali police stations.