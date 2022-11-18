Pune techie duped of 40.67 lakh on pretext of marriage

A woman IT engineer working at a multinational company was allegedly duped of ₹40.67 lakh by a man on the promise of marriage. The accused duped the complainant after contacting her on a social media website.

The accused has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Hakimsingh Chahar of Undri. The accused lured the woman by posing as a landlord and made her transfer ₹40.67 lakh into his account through multiple tractions since May 2021, according to the police.

The complaint states that the duo came in contact with each other on asocial media platform and later started seeing each other. The accused promised to marry her and the victim also took a personal loan to fulfil his monetary demands.

When the accused ignored her calls, the victim approached the police. The victim in her complaint alleged that the accused is already married.

A case has been registered at Sangavi police station under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.