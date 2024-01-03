Pune techie loses 20.32 lakh to cyber fraud

A 40-year-old IT professional from Pimpri-Chinchwad area fell prey to online fraud involving reward per task and lost ₹20.32 lakh. According to Wakad police station officials, the complainant had given ₹ 20,32,787 by the end of December 2023 before realising that he has been duped. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The complainant Avinash Krishnanakutti Kunnubaram in March 2023 received a message from an unknown number offering him money for liking social media posts.

He received money for completing online tasks. After gaining his trust, the online scammer lured him to join paid task group to earn more money.

Kunnubaram approached the Wakad police on January 3 and a complaint has been filed under Sections 406, 419, 420, 34 of the IPC and Sections 66(c) and (d) of the Information Technology Act.