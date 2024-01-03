close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Pune techie loses 20.32 lakh to cyber fraud

Pune techie loses 20.32 lakh to cyber fraud

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 09:36 PM IST

The complainant Avinash Krishnanakutti Kunnubaram in March 2023 received a message from an unknown number offering him money for liking social media posts

A 40-year-old IT professional from Pimpri-Chinchwad area fell prey to online fraud involving reward per task and lost 20.32 lakh.

According to Wakad police station officials, the complainant had given 20,32,787 by the end of December 2023 before realising that he has been duped. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The complainant Avinash Krishnanakutti Kunnubaram in March 2023 received a message from an unknown number offering him money for liking social media posts.

He received money for completing online tasks. After gaining his trust, the online scammer lured him to join paid task group to earn more money.

According to Wakad police station officials, the complainant had given 20,32,787 by the end of December 2023 before realising that he has been duped.

Kunnubaram approached the Wakad police on January 3 and a complaint has been filed under Sections 406, 419, 420, 34 of the IPC and Sections 66(c) and (d) of the Information Technology Act.

