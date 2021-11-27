Pune theatres to operate at 100% capacity, cultural programs permitted in open spaces

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced fresh relaxations in Pune on Saturday after conducting a Covid-19 review meeting after a gap of over a month.

Pawar announced that the restrictions of only 50% capacity in establishments such theatres, auditoriums would be eased from December 1. Offering relief to the organisers of cultural programmes, Pawar announced that events, and musical festivals would be allowed on open grounds in adherence with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

“Schools are reopening so there is no point in keeping this 50% limit. Currently, the Covid-19 situation is under control but a new variant has put everyone on alert. Regarding the new variant, we will follow whatever instructions are given by the Union government. In Pune, from December, the restriction of 50% occupancy is being removed in establishments like theatres but the adherences to Covid-19 protocols are a must,” said Ajit Pawar while addressing a press conference after the review meeting.

The Maharashtra government, after a gap of five months, had allowed theatres and auditoriums to reopen with 50% seating capacity from October 22, though cinema hall owners and film personalities have been complaining about its adverse impact on business.

Pawar did not specify anything about restaurants, but Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said eateries will also be allowed to function with 100% capacity. “Will issue the orders soon,” Vikram Kumar told Hindustan Times over a text message.

On Friday, Pune district reported 231 fresh Covid-19 cases with three fatalities. In the past two weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Pune city alone has jumped from 647 to 823. While the number of critical cases has not shown any drastic change due to patients resorting to temporary solutions and over-the-counter medication according to doctors, the surge in active cases has prompted the civic body not to shut down jumbo centres, yet.

According to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data, in the past two weeks between November 8 and 24, the number of active Covid-19 cases has risen by 176. However, the number of critical cases has not changed during that time.