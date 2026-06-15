Pune to begin alternate-day water supply from June 15; PMC expects system to stabilise within 2-3 days

Pune: Pune, India - May 23, 2022: A water tank of a housing society is filled by the water tanker due to less pressure of the water at Karve Nagar, in Pune, India, on Monday, May 23, 2022. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Monday rolled out an alternate-day water supply schedule across most parts of the city as it seeks to conserve dwindling water reserves amid delayed monsoon rains and concerns over below-normal rainfall.

The PMC currently draws around 1,550 million litres of water per day (MLD) from the Khadakwasla reservoir chain. With the implementation of the alternate-day supply plan, the civic administration expects to reduce daily water consumption by nearly 400 MLD.

Officials acknowledged that some areas may face temporary disruptions during the initial days of implementation but said that the lessons learnt from the 2024 water crisis have helped the civic body prepare better this time.

“In 2024, when we introduced alternate-day water supply during the water crisis, it took nearly a week for the system to stabilise and residents in several areas faced difficulties in receiving water as per schedule. Based on that experience, we are better prepared this time and expect the supply system to stabilise within two to three days,” said Nandkishor Jagtap, chief superintendent of the PMC’s water supply department.

Jagtap further said that the infrastructure upgrades undertaken under the city’s 24x7 water supply project will aid smoother implementation of the revised schedule. “We have completed a major portion of water meter installations, laid new transmission lines, and installed water sensors across several parts of the city. These improvements will help us monitor the network in real time and ensure smoother implementation of the alternate-day water supply plan,” he said.

As part of the PMC’s water conservation measures, vehicle washing centres and swimming pools across the city have been ordered to shut down, while construction sites have been prohibited from using potable water supplied by the civic body. Builders have been directed to use treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs), borewells and other alternative sources, instead.

“Swimming pools and vehicle washing centres have been directed to remain shut during the water-cut period. The use of PMC-supplied drinking water for such activities is strictly prohibited. If any individual, commercial establishment or organisation is found using tap water for vehicle washing, swimming pools or construction work, strict action will be taken as per civic rules,” Jagtap said.

He said that enforcement teams will conduct inspections to ensure compliance with these measures. The restrictions will remain in force until such time the water situation improves and monsoon rains significantly augment storage in the city’s reservoirs.

The civic administration has also set up a dedicated helpline for citizens to register complaints related to water supply after the implementation of the new schedule.

Jagtap stressed that conserving water over the next few weeks is critical as reservoir levels remain low and rainfall forecasts continue to indicate uncertainty.