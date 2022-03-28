Pune to Dubai flight service resumes after a gap of two years

As the summer schedule commenced from Sunday, flights started for Dubai and Mangaluru from the Pune international airport at Lohegaon. Total 67 flights take off on Sunday and the number is expected to increase in the coming week as flights are resuming service for other domestic destinations.

Pune Airport tweeted “flyspicejet reconnects Pune to Dubai and IndiGo6E connects Pune to Mangaluru.” (sic)

Before March 2020, there were two flights for Dubai, which were put on halt due to the Covid-19 lockdown and under the air bubble agreement flight for Sharjah was started from January 2022. The flight has been stopped from March 27 this year.

“The rush at the airport is expected to grow in the summer season. Flights for Dubai always generate good traffic from Pune and the same is expected after its restart from today (March 27),” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

In the summer season, the flight number is expected to rise to 85, said officials.

“As many were not able to travel for the last two years, now people have started planning for vacations. If you ask for hotel bookings in Kashmir for April you will hardly find any hotel,” said Nilesh Bhansali, director of Travel Agents Association of Pune (TAAP).