Pune to get its first pet dog park on 3.5-acre land at Katraj

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to develop the city’s first pet dog park next to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park premises at Katraj. The civic body will invite bids for the facility to be set up at a 3.5-acre plot on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, said officials. The land next to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park premises at Katraj where the dog park will come up. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Ravindra Binawade, additional commissioner, PMC, said that the municipal commissioner has made budgetary provision of ₹1 crore for the project.

“The project, to be developed by the year-end, will run on public private partnership (PPP) model. The plot has been selected as no other civic plan is planned at the allotted land,” Binawade said.

As some pillars of the ongoing Katraj-Kondhwa Road flyover project are also installed on the plot, a part of Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park (RGZP), the land beneath the proposed flyover cannot be utilised for the expansion of Katraj zoo. The central zoo authority (CZA) has denied permission for expansion of the zoo or keeping cages on the plot citing that vehicle noise may make zoo animals anxious and distressed. RGZP has no objection over utilising the said land for the dog park project, said civic officials.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said, “The park will have jogging track, playing area, play instruments, grooming parlour, pool, parking facility and pet clinic amongst other facilities. The clinic will also treat cases of pet accidents. The park will be for pet dogs with the owner responsible to follow the laid norms. There are over 8,000 pet dogs registered with PMC.”

Binawade said the dog park project developed at the land will prevent the space from encroachment and illegal vehicle parking.

Vasant More, former corporator of the area, said, “I had twice forwarded the proposal to PMC about setting up a dog park at this location. We are happy with PMC’s decision. Since the project will come up on PPP model, I need to know the terms and conditions of the partnership.”

Animal hospital project in Hadapsar stuck

The only agency that came forward to start the city’s first hospital for stray animals in Hadapsar has decided to step out of its association with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) citing resistance from citizens and elected members, said officials.

PMC had last year decided to start a hospital for small stray animals at the industrial area of Ramtekdi, Hadapsar. As per the proposal, the civic body would allocate 3,217 square metres to the private firm for 30 years. The private agency would run the facility and provide treatment and medical aid to strays free of cost or at nominal charges.

PMC issued public advertisements twice in July and August last year, but only one agency showed interest. Despite opposition from residents and elected members, PMC approved the project and issued the work order in October. However, the agency has backed off.

Dr Sarika Funde, veterinary superintendent, PMC, said, “There was no response from the private party to our reminder letters sent in December 2023 and January this year. Now, we will issue a fresh advertisement for the animal hospital.”