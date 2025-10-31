Pune to get third double-decker flyover at Kothrud depot under Metro Phase 2

Pune: The city is all set to get a third double-decker flyover at Kothrud depot under the Pune Metro Phase 2 extension from Vanaz to Chandni Chowk (Line 2A), said officials. Pune, India - March 3, 2022: Metro rail at Car Depot at Kothrud ahead of inauguration of Pune Metro in Pune, India, on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The double-decker design — where the lower deck serves as a road flyover and the upper deck carries metro tracks — has already proved successful at two major junctions: Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk (SSPU) and Nal Stop (SNDT). Both locations, earlier notorious for long traffic jams, have seen a significant improvement in traffic flow since the completion of the double-decker flyovers.

The model is now being replicated at Kothrud depot to address similar congestion issues along Paud Road and the approach to Chandni Chowk, said Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials.

The tender for the Chandni Chowk double-decker flyover was floated on October 18, and the pre-bid meeting was held on October 28. The tender opening date has been set for November 26.

Atul Gadgil, Director (Works) of Maha-Metro, said that around 700 metres of the metro stretch has already been constructed, while the remaining 1.123 km is yet to be built. “We have floated the tender for the double-decker flyover,” he said.

The new project includes a 1.123 km elevated metro viaduct and two metro stations — Kothrud bus depot and Chandni Chowk. In addition, a 580-metre-long foot overbridge will connect the metro corridor to the Mumbai–Bengaluru National Highway, providing safer pedestrian access across the busy bypass junction.

Gadgil added that, unlike the Nal Stop double-decker, where land issues had delayed the project, the Kothrud stretch has enough road width. “We don’t expect any land acquisition problems here. The flyover can be built without major obstruction to traffic,” he said.

The Maha-Metro will initially fund the construction work. “If required, we will approach the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for financial support,” Gadgil said.

Speaking about other projects, Gadgil said, “For the Ramwadi to Wagholi double-decker flyover, Maha-Metro will work jointly with the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). The tender for the project has not yet been floated. Right now, our focus is on the Kothrud (Vanaz) to Chandni Chowk double-decker.”

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the project department, said, “We will provide financial support to Maha-Metro for the flyover construction, as a similar arrangement was made for the flyover at Sinhagad Road.”

For the Pune–Shirur elevated corridor project, a similar integrated double-decker structure has been planned on the Ramwadi–Wagholi–Vitthalwadi stretch. The project will be jointly funded by Maha-Metro and the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC). The PMC will contribute a share of the cost for the Chandni Chowk flyover.

Officials added that once the Vanaz–Chandni Chowk and Ramwadi–Wagholi extensions are completed, the total length of Pune Metro Line 2 will increase to 28.45 km with 29 stations.